Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 26,338 new daily coronavirus cases

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 November 2020, 15:15
Russia records 26,338 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 26,338 to 2,295,654 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reports.

The country reported 26,683 cases on Sunday.

In particular, 6,511 new cases were identified in Moscow in the past day, 3,691 in St. Petersburg, 1,064 in the Moscow region, 458 in the Nizhny Novogorod region, 414 in the Karelia region and 381 in the Sverdlovsk region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 477,055 active coronavirus cases in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region