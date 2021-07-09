Russia records 25,766 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 25,766 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 5,733,218 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,545 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,951 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 529 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 414 new infections in the Voronezh Region, and 392 cases were detected in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

All in all, at present, 426,630 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 726 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 734 the day before. The total death toll has reached 141,501.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.47% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 107 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 29 in the Irkutsk region, 28 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 23 in the Krasnodar region and 19 in the Moscow region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 21,832. In all, 5,165,087 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 90.1% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,868 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,149 - in the Moscow Region, 394 patients - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 354 - in the Voronezh Region, and 340 patients were discharged in the Sverdlovsk Region.



