Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 24,326 new daily coronavirus cases

    24 November 2020, 16:50

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 24,326 to 2,138,828 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    The number of new daily cases has been higher than 24,000 for five days in a row.

    According to the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate remained at or below 1.2% for four days.

    The rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region (0.2%), the Kalmykia, Khanty-Mansiysk, Bryansk and Dagestan regions (0.6%).

    In particular, 5,838 coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow in the past day, 970 in the Moscow region, 443 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 384 in the Sverdlovsk region, and 351 in the Arkhangelsk region.

    There are currently 467,126 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published