Russia records 24,158 daily COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths — crisis center

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 17:13
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 24,158 over the past day to 21,073,185, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 30,085 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,088 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 21.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 54 regions, while in 18 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,383 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,528 over the past day versus 2,205 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,201,502, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,750 over the past day versus 1,861 a day earlier, reaching 1,761,951.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 35,294 over the past day, reaching 20,175,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 46,992 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 91 over the past day, reaching 387,559, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 96 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

