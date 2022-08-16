Russia records 23,909 daily COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 23,909 over the past day to 18,931,140, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 3,411 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 115.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,581 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,530 over the past day versus 5,734 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,918,034, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,776 over the past day versus 3,782 a day earlier, reaching 1,596,611.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 20,583 over the past day, reaching 18,172,070, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 15,410 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 383,237, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 53 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: tass.com