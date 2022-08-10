Qazaq TV
Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
10 August 2022 20:43

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 23,771 over the past day to 18,770,657, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 26, when 24,072 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,666 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 41 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,574 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,608 over the past day versus 4,781 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,877,323, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,894 over the past day versus 2,639 a day earlier, reaching 1,575,669.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,552 over the past day, reaching 18,075,720, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 13,092 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 382,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 60 COVID-19 deaths were registered.






Photo: tass. com

