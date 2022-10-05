Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 23,757 daily COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths — crisis center

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2022, 17:48
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 23,757 over the past day to 21,118,629, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 21,687 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,480 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 52 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 3,038 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,512 over the past day versus 1,442 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,205,456, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,632 over the past day versus 1,763 a day earlier, reaching 1,765,346.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 44,694 over the past day, reaching 20,266,033, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, some 45,437 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 113 over the past day, a new high since May 8, reaching 387,779, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 107 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo:© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

