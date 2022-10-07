Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 22,268 daily COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths — crisis center

    7 October 2022, 15:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 22,268 over the past day to 21,163,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 23,045 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 2,025 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 48 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 2,292 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,624 over the past day versus 1,962 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,209,042, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,443 over the past day versus 1,465 a day earlier, reaching 1,768,254.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 39,573 over the past day, reaching 20,347,142, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier some 41,536 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 104 over the past day, reaching 387,991, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier 108 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.com
    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities
    Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
    Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks