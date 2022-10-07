Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 22,268 daily COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths — crisis center
7 October 2022, 15:43

Russia records 22,268 daily COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 22,268 over the past day to 21,163,942, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 23,045 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 2,025 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 30 regions, while in 48 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 2,292 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,624 over the past day versus 1,962 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,209,042, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,443 over the past day versus 1,465 a day earlier, reaching 1,768,254.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 39,573 over the past day, reaching 20,347,142, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier some 41,536 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 104 over the past day, reaching 387,991, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 108 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass.com

