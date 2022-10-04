Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 21,687 new daily COVID-19 cases — lowest since August 9

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 October 2022, 17:42
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 21,687 over the past day to 21,094,872, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

This is the lowest since August 9, when 16,325 cases were registered. A day earlier, 24,158 daily cases were recorded nationwide.

As many as 3,038 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up by 179.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in nine regions, while in 76 regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,088 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,442 over the past day versus 1,528 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,202,944 since the start of the pandemic, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,763 over the past day versus 1,750 a day earlier, reaching 1,763,714.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 45,437 over the past day, reaching 20,221,339, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 35,294 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 107 over the past day, reaching 387,666 since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 91 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass.com

