Russia records 20,992 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 20,992 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,705,523 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.31%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,925 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 1,691 - in St. Petersburg, along with 1,029 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 517 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region and 506 cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 547,633 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 785 compared to 791 the day before. In all, 174,485 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.6%.

Over the past 24 hours, 52 fatalities have been registered in Moscow, 39 - in St. Petersburg, 32 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, and 31 fatalities have been recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 20,351. In all, 5,983,405 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 89.2% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,599 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 1,846 - in St. Petersburg, 1,780 patients - in the Moscow Region, 588 - in Bashkortostan, and 563 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.