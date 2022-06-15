Russia records 2,718 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since Apr 13, 2020 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,718 over the past day to 18,385,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 13, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.01%.

As many as 1,989 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. A day earlier, 708 people were rushed to hospitals. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in 6 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 173 over the past day versus 142 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,035, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 212 over the past day versus 201 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,079.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,528 over the past day, reaching 17,806,097, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.9% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 3,324 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 66 over the past day, reaching 380,203, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 61 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.