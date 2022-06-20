Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia records 2,667 daily COVID-19 cases, 54 COVID deaths

    20 June 2022, 20:40

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,667 over the past day to 18,400,927, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    As many as 626 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 39 regions, while in 24 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 22 regions. A day earlier, 730 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 161 over the past day versus 172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,095, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 206 over the past day versus 217 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,185.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,723 over the past day, reaching 17,825,397, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier some 3,279 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 380,517, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier, 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays