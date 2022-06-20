Russia records 2,667 daily COVID-19 cases, 54 COVID deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,667 over the past day to 18,400,927, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 626 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 39 regions, while in 24 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 22 regions. A day earlier, 730 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 161 over the past day versus 172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,095, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 206 over the past day versus 217 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,185.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,723 over the past day, reaching 17,825,397, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier some 3,279 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 54 over the past day, reaching 380,517, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday. A day earlier, 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



