Russia records 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,500 over the past day to 18,403,427, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,501 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 68 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 626 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 146 over the past day versus 161 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,241, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 214 over the past day versus 206 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,399.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,440 over the past day, reaching 17,828,837, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, some 2,723 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 380,577, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



