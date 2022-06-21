Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia records 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 June 2022, 18:48
Russia records 2,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,500 over the past day to 18,403,427, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,501 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 139% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 68 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 626 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 146 over the past day versus 161 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,775,241, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 214 over the past day versus 206 a day earlier, reaching 1,534,399.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,440 over the past day, reaching 17,828,837, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, some 2,723 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 380,577, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier, 54 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region