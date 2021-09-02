Russia records 18,985 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 18,985 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,956,318 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,864 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,330 new infections in St. Petersburg. Also, during this timeframe, 614 new cases were discovered in the Moscow Region, 515 new infections in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 475 cases were detected in the Rostov Region.

All in all, at present, 553,458 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 798 compared to 790 the day before. In all, 184,812 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.66%.

Over the past 24 hours, 37 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 34 — in the Sverdlovsk Region, 33 fatalities — in the Krasnodar Region, and 28 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov and Perm Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,669. In all, 6,218,048 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,296 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,230 patients — in the Moscow Region, 692 patients — in the Republic of Komi, 609 patients — in the Irkutsk Region and 477 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.



