Russia records 18,856 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 18,856 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,975,174 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,437 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 681 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 519 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 477 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 465 cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 552,825 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 799 compared to 798 the day before. In all, 185,611 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.66%.

Over the past 24 hours, 38 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 34 - in the Krasnodar Region, 33 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 28 fatalities were recorded in the Rostov and Krasnoyarsk Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,690. In all, 6,236,738 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 1,403 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 1,171 patients - in the Moscow Region, 631 patients - in the Republic of Komi, 624 patients - in the Irkutsk Region and 483 patients were discharged in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.



