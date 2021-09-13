Russia records 18,178 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 18,178 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,158,248 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.25%.

In the past 24-hour period, 805 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 758 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 511 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 470 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 469 cases were detected in the Samara Region.

All in all, at present, 562,654 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia. This is the highest number of active cases since January 9.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 719 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 788 the day before. It is the lowest daily number of coronavirus fatalities since July 19. The total death toll has reached 193,468.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.7% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 39 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 35 in the Sverdlovsk region, 33 in the Krasnodar region, 27 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 26 in the Rostov region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 12,469. In all, 6,402,126 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 653 patients were discharged in the Moscow Region, 447 patients - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 402 patients - in the Nizhny Novogorod Region, 389 patients - in the Rostov Region and 384 patients were discharged in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow recorded 2,022 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, up from 1,592 the day before. The city’s daily coronavirus cases were above 2,000 for the first time since August 19.

According to data from the crisis center, Moscow’s coronavirus growth rate stood at 0.13%. The total number of cases in Moscow has reached 1,588,195.

The city reported 41 coronavirus fatalities in the past day, the lowest number since February 27. The total coronavirus death toll has climbed to 28,064.

Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 1,259 to 1,465,359 in the past day.

There are currently 94,772 active coronavirus cases in Moscow.



