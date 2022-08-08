Qazaq TV
Russia records 17,862 daily COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths — crisis center
8 August 2022 20:20

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 17,862 over the past day to 18,730,561, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,252 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 16.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 25 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 1,505 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,241 over the past day versus 6,110 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,863,934, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,642 over the past day versus 2,410 a day earlier, reaching 1,570,136.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,721 over the past day, reaching 18,048,076, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 8,729 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 45 over the past day, reaching 382,786, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


