Russia records 16.5% more COVID-19 cases in September than in August

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center registered 180,967 coronavirus cases in September, a 16.5% increase compared with August, when 155,338 COVID-19 cases were recorded, according to TASS estimates.

However, the number of cases was fewer than in July when 192,132 infections were confirmed. Russia’s total caseload grew 18.2% while in late August a 18.5% increase was reported.

The average daily growth in the number of cases remained nearly unchanged - 0.56% in September versus 0.55% last month.

The number of the so-called active cases or patients who are currently undergoing treatment rose by 16.9% from 168,756 to 197,307.

In September, the number of recoveries was significantly lower than a month earlier - 148,870 versus 170,977, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.