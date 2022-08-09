Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

    9 August 2022 18:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 16,325 over the past day to 18,746,886, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 2,574 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 105.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 70 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,252 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,781 over the past day versus 5,241 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,868,715, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,639 over the past day versus 2,642 a day earlier, reaching 1,572,775.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,092 over the past day, reaching 18,061,168, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 8,721 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 382,846, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


    Photo: tass.ru

    #Coronavirus # Russia #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 580 million — WHO
    Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 54
    Russia records 17,862 daily COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Kazakh President concludes his short-term leave
    2 Kazakhstan to brace for rains Aug 9
    3 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
    4 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
    5 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM