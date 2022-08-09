Qazaq TV
Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
9 August 2022 18:45

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 16,325 over the past day to 18,746,886, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 2,574 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 105.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 70 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,252 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,781 over the past day versus 5,241 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,868,715, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,639 over the past day versus 2,642 a day earlier, reaching 1,572,775.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,092 over the past day, reaching 18,061,168, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 8,721 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 382,846, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.






Photo: tass.ru

