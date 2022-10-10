Russia records 15,661 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since August 3 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,661 over the past day to 21,218,993, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the lowest since August 3, when 14,638 cases were registered. A day earlier, 18,819 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 724 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 28.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 51 regions, while in 23 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eleven regions. A day earlier, 1,017 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 887 over the past day versus 1,266 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,212,748, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,216 over the past day versus 1,305 a day earlier, reaching 1,772,093.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 24,819 over the past day, reaching 20,439,043, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier some 28,793 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 96 over the past day, reaching 388,295, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier 102 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





Photo: Peter Kovalev/TASS











