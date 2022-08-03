Qazaq TV
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
3 August 2022 19:14

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 14,638 over the past day to 18,636,741, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 6, when 14,661 cases were recorded.

As many as 2,038 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 45 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,962 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,720 over the past day versus 2,765 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,834,464, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,781 over the past day versus 1,635 a day earlier, reaching 1,558,889.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 10,266 over the past day, reaching 18,000,314, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 8,573 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 43 over the past day, reaching 382,560, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



Photo: tass.com


