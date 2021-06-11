Russia records 12,505 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest since February 22

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 12,505 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the highest indicator since February 22. The total number of infections has reached 5,180,454 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.24%.

The lowest daily growth rates were seen in the Republic of Tuva (0.04%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, Karachay-Cherkessia, Adygea, North Ossetia-Alania, Kabardino-Balkaria (0.05% each).

In the past 24-hour period, 863 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 837 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 177 new cases were discovered in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 158 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 153 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 272,597 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,853 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since January 14. As many as 1,220,312 people in the Russian capital have been infected by now.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.48%. Moscow reported 5,245 new COVID-19 cases a day earlier.

Sixty coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, with fatalities rising to 20,771.

Meanwhile, another 3,061 patients recovered, with 1,087,975 people in Moscow having recovered from the disease.

Currently, 111,556 people in the Russian capital are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia went up by 396 in past 24 hours compared to 383 on the previous day, taking the total to 125,674.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.43%.

In particular, 45 fatalities were recorded in St. Petersburg followed by the Nizhny Novgorod Region (18), the Samara Region (14), the Ulyanovsk Region (12), the Krasnodar Region (12), the Sverdlovsk Region (12), the Voronezh Region (10) and the Moscow Region (10).

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,188 in the past 24 hours. So far, 4,782,183 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,084 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, the Moscow Region reported 801 recoveries, Sakha (Yakutia) - 352, the Rostov Region - 290 and Buryatia - 179.