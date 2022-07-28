Qazaq TV
Russia records 11,515 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 13 — crisis center
28 July 2022 21:53

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,515 over the past day to 18,565,551, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

Therefore, the case tally has doubled, compared to a week earlier. In absolute terms, the number has become the highest since April 13.

As many as 1,491 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 8.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 40 regions, while in 31 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 14 regions. A day earlier, 1,628 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,477 over the past day versus 3,673 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,811,574, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,151 over the past day versus 946 a day earlier, reaching 1,549,437.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,018 over the past day, reaching 17,958,463, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, some 5,115 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 41 over the past day, reaching 382,313, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier, 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered.


Photo: tass.com

