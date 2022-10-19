Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia records 10,656 daily COVID-19 cases, 92 deaths — crisis center
19 October 2022, 21:16

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,656 over the past day to 21,335,087, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 9,474 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,583 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 49 regions, while in 28 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 1,937 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,257 over the past day versus 606 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,222,022, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 687 over the past day versus 647 a day earlier, reaching 1,779,897.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 20,859 over the past day, reaching 20,659,469, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier some 20,252 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 92 over the past day, reaching 389,176, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 91 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



Photo: TASS



