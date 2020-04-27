Russia overtakes China in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia has confirmed 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 87,147 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been recorded to date, TASS reports.

«Russia has registered a growth to 87,147 coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions. Some 579 people have been discharged over the past day and 7,346 over the entire period. Fifty coronavirus patients have died over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 794,» the crisis center said.

Some 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has slowed down to 7.66% and to 6.76% in Moscow.

Moscow has confirmed 2,871 coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 45,351. New cases have been also recorded in 83 other Russian regions, including 638 in the Moscow Region, 207 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 167 in the Republic of Dagestan and 161 in St. Petersburg.

Some 579 people have been discharged from hospitals in 36 regions, including 349 patients in Moscow, 24 in the Leningrad Region, 22 in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, and 15 people in the Republic of Ingushetia, the Voronezh Region and the Stavropol Region.

A total of 31 fatalities have been confirmed in Moscow, four in Ingushetia, three in the Ryazan Region and two in the Volgograd Region. One death has been recorded in the Yaroslavl, Rostov, Bryansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Pskov, Karachay-Cherkessia, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, Udmurtia and Sakha (Yakutia) Republic. The day earlier 744 deaths were registered.