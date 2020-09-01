Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia offers its fifth generation Su-57 jet fighter for export, the foreign demand is likely to skyrocket after the Russian Armed Forces’s order is fulfilled, says Rostec aviation complex’s Industrial Director Anatoly Serdyukov, TASS reports.

«It is unlikely that there will be a significant demand until we ship enough machines in our own army. […] So, our number one goal is to ship the pale to the Russian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, we offer this machine to the foreigners, we conduct our advertisement campaign,» Serdyukov said, without specifying what countries exactly may become potential buyers.

In May 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting that 76 Su-57 fighters will be procured by the Armed Forces until 2028.

The Russian Federal Service on Military-Technical Cooperation spokeswoman Maria Vorobyova disclosed earlier that several countries sent their official application for purchase of the Su-57, adding that the matter of the machine’s promotion is in the works.

The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets. The plane has supersonic cruise speed, internal weapons bays, radio-absorbing coating and the newest onboard equipment.



