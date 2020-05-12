Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has surpassed Spain and currently ranks second in the world in the number of officially confirmed coronavirus cases, according to TASS data based on statements made by these countries’ authorities.

According to the latest information provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center, the number of infected people in Russia has reached 232,243, while the number of infections in Spain is 227,436.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours. A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9% compared to 5.6% the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1%) had no symptoms.

At the same time, Spain’s official statistics has included only the results of PCR tests since the end of April, although prior to that it also took into account the results of coronavirus antibody tests. Because of that, the official number of infected people has dropped. While on April 25, 223,700 cases were reported, on April 26 - only 207,600.

On Sunday, Russia ranked fifth in the number of infected people, but the next day it overtook the UK and Italy, moving up in the COVID-19 cases ranking.

The incidence rate in Russia per 100,000 residents is much lower than in Spain - about 158 cases compared to almost 487. In the UK, this figure is about 337, in Italy - slightly less than 364.

Source: TASS