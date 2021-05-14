Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 – developer

    14 May 2021, 11:36

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia may register a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in 2022, if the clinical trials planned for 2021-2022 are successful, head of the center Alexander Ginzburg told TASS.

    «The center is carrying out works in several areas on creating and improving COVID-19 vaccines. One of the areas is dealing with creating a nasal form of the vaccine. Right now, pre-clinical trials of such a vaccine are held. We plan to launch clinical trials late this year or in early 2022, with registration planned for 2022 on the outcomes of the trials,» the researcher said.

    Earlier, Ginzburg informed that so far, it is planned that the nasal vaccine should be used twice, but a one-dose version is also possible. He noted that one of the main benefits of such a vaccine is the near lack of potential side effects.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays