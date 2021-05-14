Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 – developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia may register a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in 2022, if the clinical trials planned for 2021-2022 are successful, head of the center Alexander Ginzburg told TASS.

«The center is carrying out works in several areas on creating and improving COVID-19 vaccines. One of the areas is dealing with creating a nasal form of the vaccine. Right now, pre-clinical trials of such a vaccine are held. We plan to launch clinical trials late this year or in early 2022, with registration planned for 2022 on the outcomes of the trials,» the researcher said.

Earlier, Ginzburg informed that so far, it is planned that the nasal vaccine should be used twice, but a one-dose version is also possible. He noted that one of the main benefits of such a vaccine is the near lack of potential side effects.



