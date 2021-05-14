Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 – developer

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2021, 11:36
Russia may register nasal COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 – developer

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia may register a nasal vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in 2022, if the clinical trials planned for 2021-2022 are successful, head of the center Alexander Ginzburg told TASS.

«The center is carrying out works in several areas on creating and improving COVID-19 vaccines. One of the areas is dealing with creating a nasal form of the vaccine. Right now, pre-clinical trials of such a vaccine are held. We plan to launch clinical trials late this year or in early 2022, with registration planned for 2022 on the outcomes of the trials,» the researcher said.

Earlier, Ginzburg informed that so far, it is planned that the nasal vaccine should be used twice, but a one-dose version is also possible. He noted that one of the main benefits of such a vaccine is the near lack of potential side effects.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region