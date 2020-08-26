Go to the main site
    Russia lifts entry restrictions for foreign athletes and coaches

    26 August 2020, 19:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian government has lifted entry restrictions for foreign coaches and athletes, the government’s press service informed on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    «Foreign athletes, coaches and specialists in the field of physical education can once again come to Russia on a working or humanitarian visa,» the message informs. «[Russian] Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the corresponding order.»

    Since March 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions, foreign athletes could not come to Russia. In May, the restrictions were lifted for those who signed a labor agreement with a Russian organization. «Now, it is enough to have an identification document and a visa corresponding to the aim of the visit,» the government explained.

    «This decision will simplify border crossing for those taking part in international competitions, namely in professional sports leagues,» the message reads.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

