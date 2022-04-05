Russia lifts coronavirus restrictions on flights to 52 countries from April 9 — PM

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM From April 9, Russia will cancel restrictions on flights to 52 countries imposed due to the pandemic, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa, and other friendly states, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday.

«Starting from April 9, we are lifting restrictions set for combating coronavirus pandemic, which applied to our regular and charter flights between Russia and a number of other countries,» he said, noting that the document was signed on Monday, TASS reports.

«Now, we are resuming flights with 52 countries, including Argentina, India, China, South Africa, and other friendly states,» Mishustin added. He recalled that earlier it was possible to fly to 15 countries without restrictions, including some states of the EAEU, Qatar, Mexico, and others.

The operational headquarters for combating coronavirus clarified that, starting from April 9, taking into account the epidemiological situation in individual countries, a decision was made to completely lift restrictions on regular and charter flights with Algeria, Argentina, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Israel, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, Kenya, China, North Korea, Costa Rica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritius, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Mozambique, Moldova, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Syria, Thailand, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Fiji, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, South Africa, and Jamaica.