    Russia launches vaccination of animals against COVID-19

    27 May 2021, 20:51

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia has launched vaccination of animals against COVID-19, Yulia Melano, advisor to the head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, told reporters.

    «Veterinary clinics in several Russian regions have launched vaccination of pets against COVID-19. The day before, the first batches of the only vaccine in the world Carnivac-Cov developed by Russian scientists of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision were delivered to Russian cities to prevent the spread of the disease among animals,» she said, TASS reports.

    The Carnivac-Cov vaccine is the only registered COVID-19 vaccine for animals in the world. It was developed by the Federal Center for Animal Health of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

