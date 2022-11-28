Russia keeps the leads in import deliveries to Kazakhstan

ORENBURG. KAZINFORM «Over the past nine months the commodity turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan reached USD 18.4 bln,» Kazakh Deputy PM-Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin said taking the floor at the Interregional Cooperation Forum.

«Despite the global developments Russia was and is a strategic, and trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. The trade between the two nations in 2021 made USD 24.6 bln that is 31% more as compared to 2020,» he said.

The Minister added this year the countries saw a dynamic trend in mutual sales.

«For the last nine months, the trade between Kazakhstan and Russia hit USD 18.4 bln that is USD 1 bln more against 2021. Russia keeps the lead in import deliveries to Kazakhstan with a share accounting for 36% or USD 12.4 bln,» Zhumangarin resumed.



