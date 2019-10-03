Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia interested in Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s estimation of security issues in Asia

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2019, 20:52
SOCHI. KAZINFORM As reported before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi today to participate in the 16th annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club. On the margins of the event, the Kazakh President met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Kazinform reports.

Vladimir Putin thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the participation in the discussions.

«You have devoted many years of your career to diplomatic service. You are well experienced in this area. Your estimation of today’s situation at the international area, in the field of security and in creation of security conditions for Asia will be useful and interesting for us,» said Vladimir Putin.

