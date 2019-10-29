Russia hands over military hardware worth $5 mln to army of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The Russian military has transferred a batch of military hardware and armament worth about 320 million rubles (around $5 million) to the army of Tajikistan free of charge, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

The ceremony of handing over the military hardware took place in the capital of Tajikistan after the completion of the Unbreakable Brotherhood-2019 drills of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) member states in the Central Asian republic, TASS informs.

«Today a new batch of military hardware was presented at the Gissar aerodrome. It includes a radar station capable of detecting, tracking and controlling the use of the national airspace and BRDM-2M armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles upgraded to the modern level in their class,» Russia’s Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said at the handover ceremony.

«This is proven and reliable military hardware capable of accomplishing a wide range of missions in modern warfare. The delivered armament will boost the combat potential of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and contribute to maintaining peace and strengthening security in the region,» the Russian general said.

The military and political situation in the Central Asian strategic area is largely determined by the ability of the armed forces to counter external military threats amid growing dangers and the expanding instability zone in the areas bordering with Afghanistan, the commander stressed.

«One of the criteria influencing the troops’ combat readiness is their technological provision. Modern armament and military hardware capable of ensuring supremacy over an enemy are required to achieve a victory on the battlefield. The Russian Federation considers Tajikistan as a key ally in the Central Asian region and renders it assistance under the program of modernizing the national armed forces to help strengthen its defense potential,» the Russian general said.