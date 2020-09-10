Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Russia finishes tests of satellite lasers for advertisement from space

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 September 2020, 13:38
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The laser assembly for spacecraft, capable of displaying advertisement from space, has passed stratosphere tests, Avant Space, the developer, told TASS Thursday, TASS reports.

«The laser assembly was launched to the stratosphere, to an altitude of about 30 kilometers, in order to confirm the calculated light source power in conditions, similar to those of space,» the company noted.

The experiment has confirmed the calculations, the developer said.

«The upcoming artificial constellation of satellites will become the brightest star on the night sky, comparable to the brightness of Venus,» the company added.

The company underscored that the spacecraft’s luminescence will not create problems for the astronomers.

«The lasers on the satellites will only be turned on when passing above large cities and will be focused to stay within the city limits,» the press service added.

The constellations will be trackable with a mobile app currently under development.

In February this year, Andrey Divayev, Head of the United Rocket and Space Corporation’s Project Department, said that the first two microsatellites with laser diodes will be sent to the orbit in 2022.


Russia    World News   Space  
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
