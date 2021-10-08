Russia, EU work on mutual vaccines recognition goes positively

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia and the EU had misunderstandings on mutual recognition of vaccines, but now work is going on positively, Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Moscow considers the negotiations on vaccines recognition «extremely important» as the freedom of movement depends on it, Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing in Moscow.

«We believe that mutual recognition of the act of vaccination, the fact of vaccination is extremely important, and it should be formalized. This is necessary to remove unnecessary barriers and obstacles to the movement of citizens,» he explained.

The Kremlin hopes for an early result of talks with the EU on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, he noted.

The Russian Health Ministry announced last week it prepared and sent to the EU documents necessary for mutual recognition of COVID certificates.

According to the ministry, it is in process of agreeing details of the visit of representatives of the European Medicines Agency to Russia, and the visit may take place in December.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer claimed on Friday that Russia delays the recognition of its Sputnik V vaccine in the EU by refusing to organize an inspection of the EMA delegation to the Sputnik V production facilities.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.86 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 236.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.