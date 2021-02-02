Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Russia documents fewer than 17,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since October 28

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2021, 16:14
Russia documents fewer than 17,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since October 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 16,643 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total case tally reaching 3,884,730, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.43%.

The lowest increase rate has been documented in the Altai Republic, the Tuva Republic (0.1%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Chechen Republic, and Moscow (0.2%).

In the past 24 hours, 1,701 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Moscow, 1,484 in St. Petersburg, 1,053 in the Moscow Region, 459 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 371 in the Voronezh Region, 370 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, there are 470,027 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region