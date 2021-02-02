Russia documents fewer than 17,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since October 28

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 16,643 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the total case tally reaching 3,884,730, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.43%.

The lowest increase rate has been documented in the Altai Republic, the Tuva Republic (0.1%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Chechen Republic, and Moscow (0.2%).

In the past 24 hours, 1,701 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Moscow, 1,484 in St. Petersburg, 1,053 in the Moscow Region, 459 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 371 in the Voronezh Region, 370 in the Rostov Region.

Currently, there are 470,027 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.