    Russia documents 9,079 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest figure since October 1

    10 March 2021, 17:39

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 9,079 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest figure since October 1. The total case count has reached 4,351,553, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    The daily increase rate has reached 0.21%.

    In the past 24 hours, 1,116 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Moscow, 959 in St. Petersburg, 378 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 291 in the Moscow Region, 258 in the Rostov Region, 254 each in the Voronezh and Samara Regions.

    Currently, there are 315,751 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

