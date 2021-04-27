Go to the main site
    Russia documents 8,053 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest figure in 7 months

    27 April 2021, 18:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 8,053 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily case count since September 27, 2020, the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center suggests, TASS reports.

    The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.17%. In total, 4,779,425 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia.

    In the past 24 hours, 2,098 cases were documented in Moscow, 712 in St. Petersburg, 592 in the Moscow Region, 230 in the Rostov Region, 183 in the Samara Region, 170 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 165 in the Voronezh Region.

    The number of active COVID-19 cases in Russia has dropped to 267,767, the data provided by the crisis center suggests.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

