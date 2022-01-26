Russia documents 74,692 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has registered 74,692 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 11,315,801 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.66%.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus infection has amounted to 12,226 over 24 hours which is 4.8% less than yesterday. The number of hospitalizations has decreased in 49 regions and increased in 34 regions, in two regions the situation has not changed.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 19,856 per day against 18,935.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.15%. In total, 2,232,836 coronavirus cases have been detected in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 69 against 72 a day earlier to 37,324 (1.82% of all cases), the headquarters said.

The number of patients who recovered after coronavirus in Moscow increased by 2,060 per day to 1,887,020.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 657, compared to 681 the day before.

In all, 328,105 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has decreased to the level of 2.9%.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 28,197. In all, 10,099,937 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has decreased to the level of 89.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 887,759.