Russia documents 7,889 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia has documented 7,889 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday. For four days running, the daily increase in new cases has not surpassed 8,000.

According to the crisis center, Russia has documented a total of 576,952 cases of the virus. The daily increase rate reaches 1.4%, TASS reports.

The lowest increase rate has been documented in Moscow (0.5%), with 1,057 new cases documented.

North Ossetia has reported a 0.8% increase rate, Tatarstan - 0.9%, Ingushetia - 1%, and the Jewish Autonomous Region - 1%.

Currently, there are 234,358 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia has documented 10,186 recoveries from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of those recovered reaching 334,592.

According to the crisis center, 58% of those infected in Russia have recovered from the virus.

Moscow has reported 2,115 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, St. Petersburg - 794, the Sverdlovsk Region - 299, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 282 and the Chelyabinsk Region - 248.

Russia has documented 161 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the death toll since the start of the pandemic reaching 8,002 people.

According to the crisis center, the lethality rate from COVID-19 in Russia reaches 1.39%.

In the past 24 hours, 34 people have died in Moscow, 21 in St. Petersburg, nine in the Irkutsk Region, seven in the Krasnoyarsk Region, five each in the Rostov, Nizhny Novgorod and Sverdlovsk Regions.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.



