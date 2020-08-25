Russia documents 4,696 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 4,696 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases reaching 966,189, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the daily increase rate has not surpassed 0.5% for the past 10 days.

The lowest increase rate has been documented in the Chukotka Autonomous District (0%), the Moscow Region, the Arkhangelsk Region, the Smolensk Region and Kalmykia (0.2% each), Moscow, Tuva, the Magadan Region, the Kamchatka Region, the Altai Republic, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, the Tambov, Tula, Bryansk, Omsk and Lipetsk Regions (0.3% each).

Moscow has documented 681 new cases of COVID-19, St. Petersburg - 179, the Moscow Region - 143, the Rostov Region - 130, the Khabarovsk Region - 125. Currently, there are 169,874 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.



