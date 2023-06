Russia documents 23,315 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 23,315, bringing the total to 3,425,269, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new cases has not surpassed 0.7% for three days.