Russia documents 15,916 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 15,916 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest daily figure since October 21. The total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia reaches 3,983,197, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate reaches 0.4%.