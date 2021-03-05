Russia documents 11,024 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 11,024 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total amount of cases has reached 4,301,159, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

The daily increase rate has reached 0.26%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,757 cases were documented in Moscow, 983 in St. Petersburg, 750 in the Moscow Region, 384 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 279 in the Voronezh Region and 273 in the Samara Region.

Currently, there are 327,553 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.



