Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Russia documents 11,024 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    5 March 2021, 15:37

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 11,024 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the total amount of cases has reached 4,301,159, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday, TASS reports.

    The daily increase rate has reached 0.26%.

    In the past 24 hours, 1,757 cases were documented in Moscow, 983 in St. Petersburg, 750 in the Moscow Region, 384 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 279 in the Voronezh Region and 273 in the Samara Region.

    Currently, there are 327,553 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays