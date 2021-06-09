Russia documents 10,407 daily COVID-19 cases, highest figure since March 7

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has documented 10,407 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since March 7, 2021, bringing the total case count to 5,156,250, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.2%.

In the past 24 hours, 4,124 COVID-19 cases were documented in Moscow, 852 in St. Petersburg, 781 in the Moscow Region, 167 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 154 in the Rostov Region, 145 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 269,456 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 399 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 379 in the past day. The total death toll has reached 124,895.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 48 fatalities were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 19 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 11 in the Rostov region. The Leningrad, Krasnodar and Sverdlovsk regions confirmed 12 coronavirus deaths each.

Patients' recoveries

Russia has documented 9,814 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,761,899.

The share of recovered patients reaches 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 1,631 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 849 in the Moscow Region, 290 in the Rostov Region, 211 in Yakutia, 154 in Buryatia.



